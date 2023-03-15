EPS speech team places third at D1-3 District

The Elgin Public Speech team competed at the D1-3 speech meet hosted by Creighton on Monday.

Eight of the team’s 10 events reached finals, resulting in a third place team finish behind Wausa and the host team Creighton.

Seven team members qualified in four events for the State Speech Championships in Kearney next week.

Bringing home top honors was the OID of Baylee Busteed, Brenna Martinsen, Chloe Henn, Callie Heithoff and Samantha Durre. They placed second in the event.

Corbin Kinney also earned the district runner-up medal in POI.

The Duet of Martinsen and William Heilhecker placed third, as did Durre in Serious Prose.

These events were all state qualifiers.

