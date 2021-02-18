EPS speech team finds success at first success

The Elgin Public Speech Team brought home some medals from the Lindsay Holy Family Speech Meet on Friday.

Bringing home top honors was William Heilhecker. He earned the gold medal as Entertainment Speaking Champion.

The OID team of Heilhecker, Theanna Dunn, Jack Wemhoff, Austin Good and Baylee Busteed captured 6th place medals. To get the whole story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.