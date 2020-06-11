EPS seven seniors receive diplomas

Long anticipated by Elgin High’s seven seniors, graduation day finally arrived Saturday. The graduating class of 2020 were presented diplomas, marking the end of their final year of school, one never seen before by graduates of the school.

The COVID-19 pandemic shaped these seniors’ final year of school. Their last day in the classroom was March 16. They saw all school activities cease from that day forward. The junior-senior prom was cancelled and the graduation date was postponed for 28 days.

Valedictorian Adam Dreger’s address touched on each of his classmate’s unique skill set and how they all came together.

“We have gained and lost many students through my time here,” he said. “I can say with the most upright honesty that I would not have wanted to spend my time with any other classmates than this class right here.”

Then, speaking about how the pandemic disrupted the final months of their senior year, Dreger said he and his classmates adjusted. “Instead of using the circumstances we were faced against us, we kept fighting and we learned we could overcome many challenges … Even though this proved to be a challenge for us, it will not be our greatest challenge in life.”

He closed his speech with a quote from movie star Sandra Bullock, “I’ve learned that success comes in a very prickly package. Whether you choose to accept it or not is up to you. It’s what you choose to do with it, the people you choose to surround yourself with. Always choose people that are better than you. Always choose people that challenge you and are smarter than you. Always be the student. Once you find yourself to be the teacher, you’ve lost it.”

Earlier, Olivia Lindgren was presented the salutatorian award. During her address, she spoke about, among other things, the support the class received from school administrators and teachers.

“Thank you for everything you have done, some of the things that you guys did, you didn’t have to but you did anyway … Some days we were really hard to teach at times. We can get very loud, stubborn and we can get you guys very frustrated. However, y’all have stuck with us throughout it all. Thanks for never giving up on us.

“I cannot forget the community of Elgin. Every one of you guys has helped us get through high school. You came to sport games, music concerts and so many more things that we don’t know about. If we haven’t thanked you yet for everything, then thank you so much for everything you have done, whether known or unknown.” Turn to this week’s review for the full story.