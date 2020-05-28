EPS sets graduation ceremony for June 6

Mark it on the calendar!

Seven seniors at Elgin Public Schools will have a formal graduation ceremony to cap their years of high school.

On Friday afternoon, Superintendent Dan Polk announced that graduation will be held in the school gymnasium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

“With the new directed health measure by the governor, which starts June 1, the Elgin Public Schools has received permission from the state, the Nebraska Department of Education and the North Central District Health Department to now hold an in-person graduation,” he said.

He said, in order to do so, the school must meet certain guidelines. The school can have 25 percent of their facilities capacity present as long as groups are no larger than six and all groups are social distancing at a minimum of six feet apart.

“In our situation, that means up to 200 people are allowed to attend graduation,” Polk said.

Consequently, instead of a row per graduate as is normal practice, graduates will have a broken row of 12 chairs. “Any more people attending per graduate will have to be one of the first 110 at the gym prior to the ceremony. We ask that when you arrive you quickly find your seat so there is no temptation to congregate anywhere.”

After the ceremony, there will be a drive-through reception line from south to north in the east parking lot behind the gym building, weather permitting. If there is bad weather, there will be no receiving line. Masks are encouraged, but not required. “We are thrilled to be able to have a timely and yet in-person ceremony to honor the class of 2020,” Polk said.

Seniors are Cory Romej, Talena Woodard, Araceli Palmer, Tyler Iburg, Cade Heithoff, Olivia Lindgren and Adam Dreger.