EPS to send six students to State Speech

Results late Tuesday show that Elgin Public Schools will be sending a number of students to Kearney next week for State Speech.

Competing at Stuart High School, EPS state qualifiers are OID (Chloe Henn, Kayton Zwingman, Callie Heithoff, Brenna Martinsen & Baylee Busteed); Baylee Busteed in Informative Speaking; Heithoff in Entertainment Speaking; Kyndal Busteed in Persuasive; Henn and Baylee Busteed in Duet. Please go to The Elgin Review’s Facebook page for complete results. More information will be in next week’s paper.