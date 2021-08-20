EPS says ‘no’ to NDE’s new health standards

Following a pattern set by a growing number of schools in the state, the District #18 Board of Education said last week they will not be adopting health standards being put forth by the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE).

“I don’t know a school which is going to adopt (the NDE’s updated health standards),” Superintendent Mike Brockhaus said when the matter was discussed.

Board President Steve Busteed was presented a letter by Brockhaus which, if approved, could be sent to the NDE which would put the school district “on record” opposing the health standards. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.