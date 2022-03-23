EPS Preschool registration night to held next week

Elgin Early Learning Center will have a registration night on Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. in the preschool room at Elgin Public School.

Parents interested in enrolling their child for the 2022/23 school year should contact the school (402) 843-2455.

The preschool is divided into two sections with 3-year olds and 4-year olds attending at different times. Students who would be prospective kindergartners for the following year will enroll in the morning session from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. five days a week. The charge for this session will be $450 per school year. Full payment can be made immediately or in monthly installments of $50.

The second session would be 3-year olds and they would attend from 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for four days a week at a cost of $360 per year. Full payment can be made immediately or in monthly installments of $40.

