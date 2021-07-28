EPS open house for all grades to be August 11

This year’s open house will be held on August 11 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

School Secretary Paula Jensen said this year it will be for all students and parents in grade PreK-12.

This is a chance for students and parents to come to the school and meet and visit his or her classroom teacher and it is also an opportunity for students and parents to walk around the school.

The evening will begin in the gymnasium at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome from Principal Greg Wemhoff and Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

Afterwards, parents and students may tour the school, visit classrooms and have a Q & A session with their child’s classroom teacher.

This year all student registration will be completed online beginning the end of July.

Elgin Public will not be holding its annual Gr. 7-12 student registration & handbook night. It is our hope that online registration will streamline the paperwork and the open house will still give us an opportunity to visit with parents and students before school begins on Thursday, Aug. 12.

More information on student registration will be sent to parents this week.