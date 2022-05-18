EPS lighting projects approved

Meeting Wednesday night, the District #18 Board of Education took steps to improve the safety for individuals on campus.

Comments made during the April meeting indicated there were concerns about proper lighting for the ‘cinderella’ steps on the southwest edge of school property.

The steps, which are to be repaired this summer, will be better lit as Kallhoff Electric’s bid to install lighting near the steps was approved on a 5-0 vote (board member Steve Busteed was absent from the meeting).

The cost of the new lighting, per Kallhoff's bid, will be $3,166.07.