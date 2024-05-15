EPS graduates are proud of accomplishments

Thirteen seniors were awarded diplomas during commencement ceremonies Saturday at Elgin Public Schools.

In a ceremony which lasted close to an hour there was applause and tears as seniors, parents, family and friends celebrated this long-awaited day.

Valedictorian Baylee Busteed spoke about how the moments that shaped their time in school will soon become a distant memory. “Let’s all remember that graduation is not the end; it’s the beginning of a journey that we’ve prepared for,” she said.

Dr. Mark Adler gave the charge to the class, reflecting on the past and urging the graduates to not be afraid of the challenges that lie ahead.

“Be proud of your hard earned accomplishments but most of all savor the last time you will all be together as the Elgin High School Class of 2024,” he said.

Scholarships awarded to the 2024 graduates at Elgin High School are as follows:

Nick Anderson — Wayne State College Career Scholars Cooperative Education; Joseph & Emily Bigge; Elgin Community Foundation; Erickson Family; Elgin TeamMates Chapter; and the Elgin Public School Alumni Association

Baylee Busteed — University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK) Regents; UNK Health Opportunities Program; Elgin Bargain Box; Nebraska Wesleyan University Board of Governors; Wayne & Dorothy Currie Family; Antelope Memorial Hospital Jody Asmussen Memorial; American Red Cross Blood Services; American Legion Auxiliary Nancy Lehr; Shari Schiltmeyer; Elgin Community Foundation; Erickson Family; Elgin TeamMates Chapter; TeamMates New Generation; and the EPS Music Boosters

Keyera Eisenhauer — Dick & Chris Draper; Jerry & Millie Mundorf Family; Paula Jensen TeamMates Memorial; Wayne State College Neihardt; American Red Cross Blood Services; TeamMates New Generation; Elgin Community Foundation; Nebraska Coaches Association Scholar/Athlete Award; Midland University Presidential; Elgin Youth Basketball; Erickson Family; Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association; Elgin TeamMates Chapter; Elgin Public School Alumni; and EPS Music Boosters

Brian Heithoff — EPS Music Boosters

Samuel Hemenway — James M. & Martha J. Perry Agricultural; Lawrence Goscha Memorial; NECC Dean’s; and NECC Walter Scott Junior Career Pathways

Blake Henn — Erickson Family; TeamMates John & Teri Connel; and Elgin TeamMates Chapter

Dylon Lueking — Doane Football; Doane Hansen Leadership Program; and Morningside Football

Brenna Martinsen — United Church of Christ; American Red Cross Blood Services; Elgin Community Foundation; Elgin Youth Basketball; Erickson Family; Boone/Nance Cattleman; P.E.O. Chapter CQ; and EPS Music Boosters

Steven Nelson — Kohl’s Cares; and NECC Nebraska Career Award

Gage Thiessen — James M. & Martha J. Perry Agricultural; 2024 Upper Elkhorn NRD Senior; Elgin KOED Group; Nebraska Organic Crop Improvement Association; Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet; and Childers.