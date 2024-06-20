EPS breakfast, lunch price hike approved

It’s a sign of the times.

Rising prices for food has resulted in the District #18 Board of Education having to adjust breakfast and lunch prices for the 2024/25 school year.

The board, meeting Tuesday night, June 11, just minutes after the conclusion of the Vetch Days parade, just making a quorum with four members present (absent were Lisa Welding and Todd Heithoff). Conducting the meeting was board secretary Ron Bode.

Having discussed the matter, Eric Beckman motioned and Steve Busteed seconded to approve a price increase of 20 cents on all breakfast prices and 25 cents on all lunch prices across the board.

Breaking it down, breakfast prices for students will now be $2, up from $1.80 one year ago.

Lunch prices are:

• PK-6 — $2.75, up from $2.50 one year ago

• 7-12 — $3, up from $2.75 one year ago

Considering today’s prices, that’s still a great bargain for great food.