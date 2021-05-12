EPS art students among the best at Niobrara Valley Conference Art Show

The Elgin Public School 7 – 12 students competed at the NVC Art Show on Friday, April 30th. The show was hosted by Atkinson West Holt.

The Junior High students earned 43 ribbons that included four Judge’s Merit Awards (purples) for Outstanding work, 11 blue ribbons for Superior work, nine red ribbons for Excellent work, 12 Commendable ribbons (yellow) and seven Honorable Mentions (green) ribbons.

The nine High school Art students earned 40 ribbons that included two Judge’s Merit awards, eight Superiors, eight Excellents, 10 Commendables and 10 Honorable Mentions.

