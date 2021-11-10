EPPJ’s ground game , defense stymie Eagles

JOHNSON — The Wolfpack defense limited Johnson-Brock to just one score as EPPJ won the quarter-final matchup 22 to 10 late Friday afternoon.

Just one week after the offense exploded for 70 points against Bloomfield, it was the Wolfpack’s defense turn to shine, holding the Eagles’ high-powered offense to just one touchdown and holding them scoreless in the second half.

The Eagle fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half, then grew silent as EPPJ sealed the victory with a masterful defensive performance.

Just how great was it? Consider this:

Quarterback sacks — Four (two each by senior Colton Wright and sophomore Sam Hemenway, all coming in the second half).

Interceptions — Two (both coming in the second half by junior safety Paiton Hoefer).

Yards rushing — EPPJ held the Eagles to just 49 yard rushing in the game. More impressive was how they shut down the Eagles rushing attack in the second half, holding them to a minus-29 yards.

“The defense was the difference” Coach Greg Wemhoff said about the game. “They made Johnson-Brock one-dimensional (passing on almost every down) in the second half. For the complete recap of the game turn to this week’s Elgin Review.