ATKINSON — A close game entering the final quarter, Elgin Public-Pope John pulled away late to defeat West Holt 39 to 27 in NVC girls basketball action Friday night.

Leading 28 to 23 with eight minutes to play, the Wolfpack’s tight defense limited the Lady Huskies to just two points the rest of the way to earn the victory. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.