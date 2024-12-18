EPPJ wrestling tournaments set for Friday and Saturday

The Elgin Public-Pope John annual Girls Wrestling Tournament will be held this Friday, December 20, at St. Boniface Auditorium.

Approximately 20 teams are scheduled to have wrestlers compete in the tournament which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Aside from EPPJ, other teams scheduled to compete are Arcadia-City, Atkinson West Holt, Summerland, Niobrara-Verdigre, Randolph, Sandhills-Thedford, Plainview, Tri-County Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Homer, Schuyler JV, Norfolk Catholic, Fullerton, Neligh-Oakdale, St. Edward/Newman Grove, Central Valley, Standing Bear, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Wayne and Creighton.

Wolfpack wrestlers scheduled to compete are Libby Evans and Jayda Chessmore.

Boys

Wrestlers from 18 schools are scheduled to compete Saturday at the Elgin Public-Pope John Boys Wrestling Tournament.

Official weigh-ins for wrestlers are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. followed by the seeding meeting at 8:30 a.m. First round matches are expected to begin on the mats at approximately 9:30 a.m.

EPPJ is the host school for the tournament. Wolfpack wrestlers scheduled to compete are Justice Blecher, Landyn Veik, Grady Drueke, Landon Kallhoff and Gavin Kallhoff.

Other schools expected to compete are Archangels Catholic, Plainview, Pender, Summerland, Riverside, Arcadia/Loup City, Norfolk Catholic, Archbishop Bergan, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Palmer, Twin River, Central Valley, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Fullerton, Nebraska Christian, Sandhills/Thedford and Ainsworth.

Admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for students in grades K-12.

Both tournaments will be live-streamed on Elgin Public-Pope John’s Hudl page.