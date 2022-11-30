EPPJ wrestlers ready for season

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

ELGIN — There appears to be a rebirth of Wolfpack wrestling this year.

For Coach Mike Zegers, the past couple of years he could count the number of wrestlers competing on one hand. That’s no longer the case as nine boys and one girl are ready to compete when the season kicks off Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Tournament.

“It’s kind of exciting,” Coach Zegers said last week. “The wrestlers will be able to push one another.”

Leading the team in this, his final season, is senior Carter Beckman.

A two-time state qualifier and holder of a state medal, Beckman is one of three seniors out for the sport, the others being David Durre and Isabella Smidt.

