EPPJ wrestlers ready for season

Lynell Morgan
Wolfpack wrestlers competing this season are (front row, l-r): Kaeden Schwarting, Austin Hinkle, Carter Beckman, Sam Hemenway, David Durre, Isaac Hemenway and Landyn Veik. Back row: Head Coach Mike Zegers, student managers Libby Evans, Abriel Von Bonn and Samantha Durre, Grady Drueke, Isabella Smidt, Jack Barlow, student managers Dannyka Smidt, Lauren Vitamvas and Baylee Chessmore.
Playing basketball for the Wolfpack this season are (front row, l-r): Paiton Hoefer, Camryn Pelster, Jack Wemhoff, Austin Good, Corbin Kinney and Ethan Hinkle. Middle row: Dylan Kolm, Dylon Lueking, Myles Kittelson, Blake Henn, Nick Anderson, Steve Nelson, Gage Thiessen and Jarek Erickson. Back row: Ass’t Coaches Kyle Kallhoff and Liam Heithoff, Ticen Sparr, Landon Kallhoff, Hudson Napier, Kaiden Bode, Trey Rittscher, Taylor Beckman, Kellan Hoefer, Karson Kallhoff and Head Coach Matt Euse.

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

ELGIN — There appears to be a rebirth of Wolfpack wrestling this year.

For Coach Mike Zegers, the past couple of years he could count the number of wrestlers competing on one hand. That’s no longer the case as nine boys and one girl are ready to compete when the season kicks off Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Tournament.

“It’s kind of exciting,” Coach Zegers said last week. “The wrestlers will be able to push one another.”

Leading the team in this, his final season, is senior Carter Beckman.

A two-time state qualifier and holder of a state medal, Beckman is one of three seniors out for the sport, the others being David Durre and Isabella Smidt.

