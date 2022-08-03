EPPJ fall sports teams begin conditioning drills

Conditioning drills began this week for the Wolfpack fall sports teams.

Starting Monday morning, student-athletes competing in football, volleyball and cross country began drills to start to prepare them for competition which will begin, for some, in just over three weeks.

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) recently announced classifications for volleyball and cross country.

The Wolfpack volleyball team, coached by Liz Selting and assistants Sandi Henn and Kim Zwingman, will compete in Class D1. They are listed as the seventh largest school in D1.

The Wolfpack’s newest sport, boys and girls cross country, will compete in Class D. They are among 120 schools fielding teams. Coached by Tiffany Moser, the Wolfpack are in the same class as NVC foes Chambers/Wheeler Central, Stuart, Santee, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara/Verdigre, Summerland and Elkhorn Valley.

The NSAA previously announced the Wolfpack football team will compete in the D2-4 District. Other teams in the district are Ainsworth, Boyd County, Chambers/Wheeler Central, Niobrara/Verdigre and O’Neill St. Mary’s. Beginning his second season as head coach will be Greg Wemhoff.