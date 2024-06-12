EPPJ Wolfpack Booster Club being organized

Back the ‘Pack!

The EPPJ Wolfpack Booster Club has been recently formed. It’s mission is to provide an environment that inspires athletes, students, coaches, parents and the community to create a positive atmosphere for all Elgin Public and Pope John athletic and fine arts programs.

The Club will enrich these programs by providing financial support through parent volunteers, members, sponsors, fundraising and donations.

In the coming weeks, check out their facebook page for updates and upcoming events.

For more information on how you can become a member, contact a booster committee member – Todd Heithoff, Angie Anderson, Steve Busteed, Kara Pelster, Jill McNally, Jess Hoefer and Jeremy Hoefer.