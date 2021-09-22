EPPJ wins Riverside JV Tourney

CEDAR RAPIDS — Winning three matches on a Saturday means you are champions.

That’s exactly what the Wolfpack JV team did, winning the Riverside JV Volleyball Tournament.

EPPJ opened tournament play by defeating Heartland Lutheran 25-7 and 25-16.

The Wolfpack had 15 kills in the match as Ellie Ruterbories, Sara Bode and Chloe Henn each had four kills, Abriel VonBonn, Brooklyn Meis and Kate Furstenau each had one.

Callie Heithoff had six of the team's 12 set assists, Furstenau posted five and Ruterbories added one.