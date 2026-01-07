EPPJ wins holiday tournament

MADISON — It’s almost become a tradition for Elgin Public-Pope John to face Riverside in the championship game of the Madison Holiday Tournament.

Such was the case again Tuesday afternoon (December 30) as the two teams met for the second time this season.

The Chargers started out strong in both halves, but the Wolfpack’s steady play proved too high an obstacle to overcome as EPPJ prevailed 64 to 41.

The Chargers used the trey to stay close in the first quarter. They made three to trail 16 to 15. EPPJ capitalized on baskets by Max Henn, Michael Selting, Jarek Erickson and Evin Pelster to build a 10-point lead. Then, after a three-point play by Carter Cooper, Henn closed out the half with a two-pointer for a 30 to 21 lead.

The Wolfpack matched the Charger point for point in the third quarter, then pulled away in the fourth quarter. Over the final eight minutes of the game, EPPJ outscored Riverside 16 to four. Karson Kallhoff had seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense finally stepped up. We were giving up some easy shots wide open guys, and they had a couple guys that had some shots we didn’t expect to and then we just adjusted,” Coach Matt Euse said. “I felt like the whole second half, we forced them to take really tough shots, and nothing was easy for their better offensive players. And I thought that went a long way for us. Good defense generates offense.”

Euse complimented the Chargers, saying “they’re just like a bunch of little gnats. I mean, they’re a very good basketball team, as in the sense of, they just annoy you, you can never swat them away … They’re always right there, just bothering you. That’s just the way they’re coached. That’s the way they play. It’s just a tough team.”

