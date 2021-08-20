EPPJ volleyball, footballo teams begin preparations for 2021 season openers next week

Last week marked the beginning of fall sports practice across the state. Wolfpack football and volleyball teams were quick to get to work getting ready for their upcoming seasons. The volleyball team (above) and the football team (below) were busy perfecting their skills. Both teams will start the season next week. On Thursday, August 26, the volleyball team will open at home against Lutheran High Northeast. On Friday night, the Wolfpack football team will be in action at Elgin Field against O’Neill St. Mary’s. E-R photos/SReestman