EPPJ trio pick up pins; win medals Saturday

ELGIN — Twenty-three girls wrestling teams took part in the EPPJ Girls Wrestling Invite held Friday.

Competition was fierce in all weight classes.

Three Wolfpack wrestlers competed in the invite, two receiving medals for their efforts.

The Wolfpack was led by junior Libby Evans. Competing at 170 pounds, she pinned her way to the finals where she lost to R. Kursave of Arcadia/Loup County. She placed second in the weight class.

Bringing home the fourth place medal in the 105-pound division was Wolfpack freshman Anna Dwork. She had one of the fastest pins in the tournament, 14 seconds over Jalee Haggerty of St. Paul.

Senior Jaydalynn Chessmore wrestled in the 130-pound division. She had one pin in the tournament, beating Justice Olson (LCC) in 45 seconds.

Wayne won the team title with 191 points followed by Summerland 133, Plainview/Osmond 91, St. Paul 87, Neligh-Oakdale 84, Crofton/Bloomfield 77, Norfolk Catholic 70.5, Schuyler 65, Sandhills/Thedford 46, Elkhorn Valley 41, Arcadia/Loup City 35, Burwell 27, EPPJ 27, St. Mary’s 26, TCNE 20.5, Fullerton 20, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 16, Central Valley 11, Homer 7, Riverside 7, Creighton 6, Niobrara/Verdigre 4 and Twin River 0.

Individual results were:

105 pounds — Anna Dworak pinned J. Haggerty (STPA) in 14 seconds; Dworak was pinned by Y. Mejia (SCYL) in 1:51; Dworak was pinned by E. Balux (Wayne) in 2:45

130 — Jaydalynn Chessmore (EPPJ) was pinned by Makenzie Mosel (Plnv) in 1:32; Chessmore pinned Justice Olson (LCC) in 45 seconds; Lilly Kester pinned Chessmore in 4:33

170 — Libby Evans (EPPJ) pinned Shaun Anderson (BRBL) in 2:18; Evans pinned Alexandria Ziska (Wayne) in 4:26; finals — Rylee Kursave (A/LC) pinned Evans in 2:33