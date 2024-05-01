EPPJ track team shines at Creighton

CREIGHTON — If there ever was a day to standout at a track and field meet it was Tuesday, April 23.

Six teams converged on Creighton for their annual end of April track invite. And it was there that the Wolfpack made their presence known with some great individual performances.

Topping the list was the continued ascension of senior Blake Henn in the shot put. On this day with the wind at his back he would break his own school record, winning the event with a toss of 48’9”.

Freshman Braelyn Martinsen would not be outdone. She won both the 100 and 200 meter dash events and also was a member of the winning 400 meter relay team.

Another freshman, Mady Kurpgeweit, left her mark at the high jump competition. She cleared 4’10” to easily win the event while setting a personal record.

The Wolfpack had a number of athletes who just missed out on gold, placing runner-up in their events. Among them were:

• Dylon Lueking – discus

• Myles Kittelson – long jump

Wausa won the girls team title, amassing 137 point. EPPJ finished third out of six teams with 96 points.

In the boys team race, Osmond won with 131 points. EPPJ finished fourth with 65 points.