EPPJ track team opened season last week at Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK — While some schools have competed two or three times already this season, the Wolfpack track team made their debut Tuesday, April 8, at the Battle Creek Invite.

One of the smallest schools to compete here annually, the Wolfpack turned in good efforts for their first time out.

Mady Kurpgeweit placed seventh in the high jump and the 400 meter relay team also took seventh for the girls.

For the boys, the 3200 meter relay team finished seventh while Jarek Erickson took eighth in the discus.

