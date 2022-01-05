EPPJ tops Madison 56 to 15

MADISON — Basketball is a four-quarter sport, but on Tuesday the Wolfpack girls team could have made a case that the game should be shortened to two quarters.

Playing the Lady Dragons in the first round of the Madison Holiday Tournament, the Wolfpack claimed a 56 to 15 victory. The Wolfpack’s domination of Madison was complete. They held the Lady Dragons to one point in both the first and third quarters.

The Wolfpack put up 46 points in the first half. At one point in the game, EPPJ scored 28 consecutive points.

Coach Randy Eisenhauer substituted freely, starting midway through the first quarter. Except for brief stints in the second half, reserves were on the floor. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.