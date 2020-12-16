EPPJ Tops Lady Warriors

ELGIN — Rebounding from an opening season loss, Elgin Public-Pope John turned in a dominating performance last week with a 55 to 35 victory over Neligh-Oakdale.

Playing on Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Wolfpack girls got 17 points from senior Kirsten Krebs and 16 from freshman Ashlynne Charf to help the team claim their first victory of the season.

Trailing 10 to 2 midway through the first quarter, the Wolfpack outscored the Lady Warriors 28 to nine the remainder of the first half to lead 30 to 19 at halftime. In the second quarter, EPPJ held an 18 to 7 scoring advantage as they wore down the Lady Warriors.