EPPJ tops Bees for second playoff victory

BLOOMFIELD — Down by two scores at the start of the second quarter, Elgin Public-Pope John scored 40 unanswered points en route to a 70 to 44 victory over Bloomfield.

“They’re a tremendous football team,” Coach Greg Wemhoff said about Bloomfield. “We had some big plays from some kids …. It was a team effort, a great effort.”

Playing in the second round of the Class D2 State Playoffs, the Wolfpack capitalized on Bees’ mistakes to stage a stunning playoff victory and end Bloomfield’s season on their home field.

“We knew we had to come and win this game to get to the next round,” said sophomore Blake Henn who had a big game on both sides of the ball.

The Bees scored three first quarter touchdowns, one coming on an interception return by Dalton Gieselman and seemed ready to send the Wolfpack home as the first quarter was nearing an end.

But, momentum and ultimately the outcome of the game began to change at the start of the second quarter when junior Paiton Hoefer was in the right place at the right time to pick off a Braeden.