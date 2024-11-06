EPPJ top Tri County Northeast in subdistricts

CROFTON — Elgin Public-Pope John began their march through the postseason last week with a victory over Tri County Northeast Tuesday in the semi-final round of subdistricts.

The red-clad Wolfpack defeated the blue-clad Wolfpack 25-18, 25-17 and 25-17.

A 20-game winner, Tri County put up a good fight, but on this night EPPJ was the better team evidenced by the sweep.

“I’m really happy with the way we came out and played,” Coach Jordynn Luettel said. “Everyone stepped into their role because it takes all six to do it.”

In Set #1, the Wolfpack never trailed although Tri County made it interesting midway through as they cut EPPJ’s lead to 19-16. Then, EPPJ closed out the set with a five to two run highlighted by two kills from Chloe Henn and an ace serve by sophomore Brooke Kinney.

Set #2 saw EPPJ jump out to a 14 to 9 lead before Tri County called timeout following kills by Braelyn Martinsen and Henn. EPPJ closed out the set capitalizing on strong net play by Camry Kittelson and Sara Bode.

