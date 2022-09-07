EPPJ cross country team makes debut

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

ALBION — Four runners, the first of their kind, represented Elgin Public-Pope John in the first cross country meet as members of the Wolfpack.

On Friday afternoon, with the sun shining and temperatures in the 90s, Corbin Kinney, Matthew Dilly, Emma Kinney and Jovie Vaisvilas competed for the Wolfpack at the Boone Central Cross Country Invite held at the Albion Country Club.

The Boys 5K race was won by Noah Lawrence of Columbus with a time of 17:30.50. Kinney, an EPPJ senior, finished 99th with a time of 25:09.00. Dilly, also a senior, finished with a time of 30:15.40 to place 125th.

The Girls 5K run was won by Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson with a time of 20:55.10, 43 seconds ahead of the second place runner Kyla Krusemark of Wayne.