EPPJ takes Tigers ‘best shot,’ win 46 to 22

ELGIN — “We’re going to get everybody’s best shot!”

That’s how Wolfpack Coach Greg Wemhoff described Friday night’s homecoming 46 to 22 victory over Osmond at Elgin Field.

Suiting up just 10 players, Osmond fell behind early, but it was just a one score game til late in the third quarter.

“They (Osmond) played their hearts out there,” Coach Wemhoff said after the game. “Their coach should be proud of their effort. They were tough.”

Trailing 30 to 6 to start the second half, the Tigers had back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter to cut the Wolfpack's lead down to just eight points.