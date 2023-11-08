EPPJ takes their place among volleyball’s best

LINCOLN — With a chance to finish the season with a victory, Elgin Public-Pope John closed out the state tournament by winning the consolation finals in four sets over top-seed Guardian Angels Central Catholic. After splitting the first two sets, the Bluejays dropped the next two as Wolfpack power prevailed.

“We knew we had to bring everything we had,” Coach Jordynn Luettel said about the team’s 28th victory of the season. “All our girls showed up ready to play.”

What a power display the Wolfpack put on against the Bluejays. In arguably their best match of the season, EPPJ had 56 kills in 152 swings.

For details and stats, see this week’s Elgin Review.