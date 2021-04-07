EPPJ takes second at Fullerton at golf triangular

FULLERTON — The Wolfpack opened the 2021 golf season last week, competing at the Fullerton triangular at Pawnee Hills.

Leading the Wolfpack on this day was senior Skylar Reestman. The only returning letter winner, she carded a nine-hold score of 51 in conditions which would challenge any golfer. There were gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour, dirt blowing off the fields adjacent to the course. And then there was the temperature, in the mid-40s.

“You have to play smart, and not think of just length,” Reestman said about the conditions. “Form is a big part of golf as is your mental game.”

Only two golfers had lower scores than Reestman. Kirby Smith of Fullerton was medalist with a 42. Teammate Ethan Ciancio shot a 45 to finish second. To get the full story on the EPPJ golf team debut, turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.