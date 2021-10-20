EPPJ sweeps West Holt Monday night

ELGIN — It was ‘Late Night’ with the Wolfpack volleyball team Monday night.

Playing on their home court for the first round of the Niobrara Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament, EPPJ went deep into the night to defeat Atkinson West Holt 25-18, 29-27 and 25-19. The Huskies defeated North Central in the opening match.

The Wolfpack front row accounted for 35 kills in the match as they dominated the net.

Skyler Meis had 12 kills and teammate Lexi Bode added 11, many coming at crucial times, particularly in the second set when the Huskies extended the match. Kills by Meis, Bode and Ashlynne Charf saved set points.