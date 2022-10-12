EPPJ sweeps Vikings, Renegades at triangular

CHAMBERS — Starting slow, EPPJ rallied to defeat Wausa in three sets Thursday night at a triangular played in Chambers.

Playing their fourth match in three days, EPPJ (16-7) appeared sluggish in the first set which Wausa won 25-12.

Then, like flipping a light switch, EPPJ turned it on. Sophomore Kate Furstenau served back-to-back-to-back-to-back aces early in the second set to give EPPJ a commanding lead. She would finish with five in the match.

When the Vikings were able to return serve, the Wolfpack’s net game featuring Chloe Henn, Ashlynne Charf, Skyler Meis and Sara Bode took turns with kills. Kills by Bode and Meis closed out the set.

The deciding third set was over early. EPPJ built a seven-point lead then rode the cushion out to end the match.

The Wolfpack had 29 kills, led by Henn with 11. Baylee Busteed had 22 set assists. Meis had two of the team’s seven solo blocks. Turn to this weeks Elgin Review to read all the highlights of the match.