EPPJ sweeps triangular

SUMMERLAND —Summerland and Niobrara-Verdigre were swept by Elgin Public-Pope John last week.

First up was N-V which EPPJ quickly dispatched 25-19 and 25-12. Chloe Henn led EPPJ with nine kills. As a team, EPPJ posted 24 kills in 54 swings with only 12 errors.

Junior Camry Kittelson recorded a team-high 16 set assists.

Kate Furstenau in serve receive with 11. She also led the team in digs with 10. The Wolfpack made just one serve receive error in the match.

In the finale, EPPJ with-stood a run by Summerland in the first set, then rolled to a 25-10, 25-12 win. Bode had a 10 kills in 21 swings.