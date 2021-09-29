EPPJ sweeps Plainview Triangular

PLAINVIEW — The Wolfpack varsity volleyball team improved their record to 9-6 Saturday, winning a pair of matches at the Plainview Triangular.

The toughest match of the day came against Plainview as EPPJ won 21-25, 25-17 and 25-15.

Senior Lexi Bode led Wolfpack hitters with nine of the team’s 30 kills in the match. Skyler Meis added eight kills.

Taylynne Charf, coming back from injury, had 16 set assists in the match, Baylee Busteed added eight.

Abby Hemenway had two of the team’s three solo blocks.

In the other match, EPPJ defeated West Holt 25-19 and 30-28.

Maddie Kolm led Wolfpack hitters with six kills in the match.

The trio of Bode, Meis and Ashlynne Charf each had three kills.

Charf led setters with nine set assists, Busteed had eight to go along with a team-high two ace serves. For the complete story turn to the Elgin Review.