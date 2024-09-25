EPPJ sweeps Lady Bulldog netters

CREIGHTON — EPPJ took the ‘bite’ out of the Bulldogs Thursday night, sweeping Creighton 25-14, 25-15 and 25-16.

“We’re just trying to get better every game and stay aggressive every game,” Coach Jordynn Luettel said just moments after the conclusion of the match.

“We’ve been working, trying to get better with our decision-making, knowing who’s on because it’s gonna vary night after night.”

It was a night of streaks as the Wolfpack controlled the action in all three sets.

In posting their 11th victory of the season against just two losses, EPPJ dominated all the important statistics.

