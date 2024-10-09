EPPJ sweeps Boone Central

ELGIN — ‘A Time For A Kill’ played in movie theaters years ago.

The Wolfpack (15-3) volleyball team could call their performance against Boone Central by the same title Thursday night.

The Wolfpack had 31 kills at the net as they swept the Cardinals 25-20 and 25-16 to wrap up a triangular played at St. Boniface Auditorium.

In Set #1 the score was tied at 13-all, then EPPJ closed out the set on a 13 to seven run. Senior Sara Bode had four kills and an ace serve to lead the way. Also with an ace serve was Elizabeth Moser.

In the second set, Chloe Henn was strong at the net, providing a 1-2 punch as the Cardinals never challenged for the lead.

Coach Jordynn Luettel said the Boone Central match was an outstanding effort, overcoming the adversity of losing to Battle Creek earlier in the evening. “I told the girls between matches that we’re going to face adversity. Battle Creek is a good team. We learned from it and it’s in the rear view now. Against Boone Central we got back to playing our game.”

For the match, EPPJ had 31 kills as Bode led the way with 14, Henn had 10. Moser had 29 of the team’s 30 set assists. Kate Furstenau and Braelyn Martinsen combined for 24 in serve receive.

Earlier in the evening, the Wolfpack were swept by Battle Creek 25-11 and 27-25.

….See more at The Elgin Review.