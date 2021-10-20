EPPJ sports co-op likely to continue.

Two more years.

The District #18 Board of Education gave their approval for the continuation of a sports co-op with Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School here in Elgin.

The school board voted 5-0 (board member Luke Hinkle was absent from the meeting) to continue joint activities with PJCC during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

“I think it’s going very well,” board member Ron Bode said about the co-op which has been in place for a number of years now.

“We’ve got it so nice.”

Indeed, while other school district participating in co-op activities are miles apart, EPS and PJCC are separated by just a few blocks. To read the story in its entirety, turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.