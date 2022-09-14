EPPJ splits matches with Cougars, Bobcats last week

NIOBRARA — Playing two matches Tuesday night (September 6), EPPJ defeated Niobrara/Verdigre and lost to Summerland.

The Cougars couldn’t maintain the momentum they had after winning the first set. EPPJ raised their level of play over the final two sets to easily win the match.

In the pivotal third set, a kill by Chloe Henn started a run where the Wolfpack would score 14 straight points. During the run, sophomore Kate Furstenau had four ace serves.

Skyler Meis led hitters with six kills, Maddie Kolm had five. Baylee Busteed recorded 16 set assists.

Summerland was slightly better than the Wolfpack, winning 26-24 and 25-22. For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.