EPPJ splits HCC triangular

HARTINGTON — The Wolfpack volleyball team suffered their second loss in a week, swept by Norfolk Catholic at the HCC Triangular played on Sept. 17.

EPPJ kept pace with their opponent in both sets as each team took the other’s best shot.However, in the end, Norfolk Catholic made the plays they needed to make to win the match. EPPJ had just 19 kills on 70 swings in the match. Chloe Henn led the Wolfpack with nine kills, Kayton Zwingman and Sara Bode were next with two kills apiece.

On this night,the Wolfpack played strong defense at the net, recording eight solo blocks. Henn had four, Mady Kurpgeweit added two. Sophomore Elizabeth Moser led the team with 10 set assists.

Earlier in the evening, EPPJ swept Hartington CC 25-15 and 25-17.

See more….