EPPJ spikes Summerland, N-V at double triangular

ELGIN — Hosting a double triangular on Tuesday night, Sept. 9, Elgin Public-Pope John won both of their matches. Facing Summerland in the first match of the evening, they swept the Bobcats 25-18 and 25-13. The young Wolfpack’s court coverage was strong throughout the match as the team registered only four dig errors.

As a result, they were able to get into a rhythm on offense. The Wolfpack made their attacks count as they recorded 18 kills over two sets. Camry Kittelson had a big night against the Bobcats with 11 kills. She was one of six Wolfpack players to have kills in the match.

“We’re just a very balanced team this year,” Coach Jordynn Luettel said after the match. We have about five girls that are almost even in kills. That’s hard when you’re trying to scout us, when you’re trying to pick who to key in on … We have a solid amount of hitters that are coming up big and all of them are contributing.”

In the night cap, the Wolfpack won a tight first set then rolled to a 25-22, 25-16 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre.

Tied 19-all in the first set, the Wolfpack closed out the set with a six-to-four run.

…..see more at this week’s Elgin Review.