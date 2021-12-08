EPPJ Smidt wins weight class at Lakeview Friday

COLUMBUS — Wolfpack wrestler Isabella Smidt brought home ‘gold’ Friday, competing at the Lakeview Invite wrestling tournament for girls.

Competing in the 185-pound division, Smidt placed first, winning two of three matches.

Both of her victories came by pin over athletes from larger schools.

Results were:

185 — Grace Ciancio (Fullerton) won by fall over Isabella Smidt (EPPJ) (Fall 1:17); Smidt won by fall over Katelyn Slattery (Aurora) (Fall 0:30); Smidt won by fall over Makiaya DeLaCruz (Lakeview Girls) (Fall 0:51).