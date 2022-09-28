EPPJ score 53 first half points in win over Boyd County

SPENCER — Lightning in the form of quick strikes by the Wolfpack led to a 53 to 20 victory over Boyd County in gridiron action Friday night.

Bolts of lightning in the form of a 69-yard touchdown run by quarterback Paiton Hoefer and a 64-yard scoring dash by senior Austin Good sparked the Wolfpack victory.

Elgin Public-Pope John built a 53 to 6 lead at halftime, then Coach Greg Wemhoff played out the second half mostly with reserves.

Scoring on their first seven possessions to start the first half, EPPJ’s strong rushing attack proved to be too much for the Spartans to handle.

Linemen Ethan Hinkle and Co. opened gaping holes inside the hash marks which running back Jack Wemhoff took full advantage of. For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.