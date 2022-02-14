EPPJ routs West Holt to reach NVC finals

BASSETT — Let’s just call it ‘payback time.’

Having lost to West Holt two weeks ago, Elgin Public-Pope John avenged the loss with a dominating 50 to 32 victory over West Holt in the semi-finals of the Niobrara Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

Trailing by one point to start the second quarter, the Wolfpack boys took control of the game in the second quarter by outscoring the Huskies 14 to seven to take a 23 to 17 lead at halftime.

The Wolfpack’s pressure defense limited the Huskies to woeful shooting for much of the game.

The second half was a carbon copy of the first half as the Wolfpack kept the Huskies from making any kind of comeback. The score became so one-sided that Wolfpack Coach Michael Becker cleared the bench late in the game. To read the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.