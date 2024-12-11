EPPJ routs Chargers; Martinsen scores 16

CEDAR RAPIDS — Opening night in a sports season means high expectations for all teams.

For Elgin Public-Pope John girls, the lights shined bright on the Wolfpack as they defeated Riverside 63 to 29.

Sophomore Braelyn Martinsen led four Wolfpack players scoring 10 or more points. The sophomore finished with 16 points in a game which was essentially over by halftime.

Martinsen spearheaded a fast first quarter as EPPJ (1-0) built up a 19 to 10 lead. Kate Furstenau had a run of five points late in the quarter.

