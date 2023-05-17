EPPJ qualifies four for State Track Meet

PLAINVIEW — Wolfpack track athletes will be competing in four events at the State Track & Field Championships later this week.

By virtue of their performances Wednesday at the District Track Meet held in Plainview, Myles Kittelson, Dylon Lueking, Corbin Kinney and Camryn Pelster will be headed to Omaha to compete against the best of the best at Burke Stadium.

Kittelson, a junior, will compete in four events. At the district meet, he qualified for state by placing second in the long jump, 100 and 200 meter dash events. He will also be a member of the Wolfpack record-setting 400 meter relay team which also includes Pelster, Lueking and Kinney.

The only other Wolfpack athlete to qualify in an individual event was Pelster who won the 100 meter dash.

On the girls side, the 3200 meter relay team finished second. Only the winning team gets an automatic berth and the Wolfpack’s time did not qualify as one of the fastest seconds.

For individual results and more, see this week’s Elgin Review.