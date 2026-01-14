EPPJ pulls away late to defeat Cards

O’NEILL — For the longest time, St. Mary’s has given the Wolfpack fits on the basketball court.

On Tuesday night, EPPJ pulled away late in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lady Cardinals 43 to 36 in girls basketball action.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack put together a seven-point run to close out the game. One of the standout moments late in the fourth quarter came when junior playmaker Braelyn Martinsen was fouled shooting from behind the arc. She made all three free throws to pad the team’s lead.

Martinsen and Mady Kurpgeweit led the Wolfpack in scoring with 13 points apiece. Kurpgeweit pulled down 16 rebounds for a double-double. She also led the team in assists with three.

The Wolfpack held a big edge in rebounds with 39 compared to 25 for the Cardinals. Also, EPPJ had a 16 to 9 edge in steals in the contest between NVC schools.

St. Mary’s was able to stay closed, in large part, due to their three-point shooting. They made five of 23, the majority in the second half. EPPJ was just one of 10 from three-point range.

