EPPJ powers past Warriors 38 to 26

ELGIN — In a game that had it all, the Wolfpack slayed Neligh-Oakdale 38 to 26 and hand the Warriors their first loss of the season.

Size and physicality outlasted speed and big plays to give Elgin Public-Pope John their biggest regular season victory in recent years and claim their spot in the upcoming Class D2 State Football playoffs which begin October 24.

To win the game, the Wolfpack did the following:

• Five times forced the Warriors to turn the ball over on downs

• Dominate the clock. For all but 11 seconds of the third quarter, EPPJ possessed the ball. Time of possession was in favor of the Wolfpack in the second half where the game was won.

• Quick start. The Wolfpack scored on their first two possessions to start the game. In the first half the Wolfpack led or were tied for all but 14 seconds.

• Converting when it mattered most. The Wolfpack were successful on four of five two-point PAT attempts. Neligh-Oakdale was successful on just one of four two-point PAT tries.

• Stepping up at crunch time. In the fourth quarter, when they needed it the most, they made the plays that won the game. Grady Drueke rushed for over 200 yards in the game and scored four touchdowns. Teammate Evin Pelster made two interceptions in the fourth quarter to keep the Warriors out of the endzone.

