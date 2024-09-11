EPPJ posts shutout win over Walthill Friday night

ELGIN- Walthill’s ‘great eight’ fought hard but the Wolfpack’s burst of points in the first half proved too much to overcome Friday night. EPPJ scored 32 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 54 to 0 victory. The Wolfpack got on the scoreboard less than a minute into the game and rolled to their first victory of the season, thanks in large part to a challenge to the offensive line made earlier in the week.

Co-Head Coach Nick Heithoff said he challenged the offensive line to be more physical than they were in a loss to Burwell one week earlier. “I really challenged our group to take control early,” he said. “And they did from the start … never let up.”

Senior Dylan Kolm got the Wolfpack’s first touchdown on a run down the far sideline, then added the two-point conversion.

Tailback Grady Drueke took his turn with a long run to the goalline. Drueke went 23 yards to score the first of his three touchdowns.

